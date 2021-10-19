Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.