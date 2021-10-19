Citigroup Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,994.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

