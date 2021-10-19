Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,251 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 239.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Aerospace news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

