Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,751 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular by 629.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of USM opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.