Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 132,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.