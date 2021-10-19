Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,851,440 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,851,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

