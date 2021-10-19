City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 975,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 1,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,744. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $824.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

