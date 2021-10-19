Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce sales of $446.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.60 million and the highest is $447.30 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 74,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

