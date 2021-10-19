Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

