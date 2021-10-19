Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

