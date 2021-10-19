Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

