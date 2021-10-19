Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.