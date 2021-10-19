Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
NYSE CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
