Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.90.

Several analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

