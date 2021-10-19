Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,237,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $246.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

