Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 157.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

