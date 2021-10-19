Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

MTN opened at $342.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.08 and its 200 day moving average is $315.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

