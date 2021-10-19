Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 329,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZAL opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

