Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €150.88 ($177.50).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €136.55 and its 200 day moving average is €132.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

