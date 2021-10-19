Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

