Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
