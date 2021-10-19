Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

