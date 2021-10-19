Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 456 ($5.96) on Monday. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock has a market cap of £754.41 million and a P/E ratio of -56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.63.
About Conduit
