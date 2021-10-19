Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 456 ($5.96) on Monday. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock has a market cap of £754.41 million and a P/E ratio of -56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.63.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

