Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $16.12. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

