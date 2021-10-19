Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.04. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 5,369 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

