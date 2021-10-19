Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.04. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 5,369 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

