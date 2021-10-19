Contrasting Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.37 -$590.24 million ($8.46) -5.43 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.29 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -115.71% N/A -15.06% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Gambling.com Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

