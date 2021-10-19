Contrasting Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) & Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.48 $649.20 million $5.76 4.44 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 18.36% 40.07% 7.52% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

