Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares in the company, valued at C$143,156,420.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.87. 606,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,934. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$812.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

