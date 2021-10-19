Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

