Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.55.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.38 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

