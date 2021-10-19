Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$101.96 million and a PE ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

