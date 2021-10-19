Cormark Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Cormark reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.38.

ALS opened at C$16.44 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.70. The firm has a market cap of C$680.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

