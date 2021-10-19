Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 543.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 247,898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
