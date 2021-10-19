Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 543.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 247,898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 378,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,087. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.