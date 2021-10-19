Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.