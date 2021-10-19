Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts have commented on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 615,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

