Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Covestro stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Covestro has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

