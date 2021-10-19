CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.79

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $4.81. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 98,778 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.