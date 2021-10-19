Cpwm LLC Acquires 34,667 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

