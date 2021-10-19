Cpwm LLC Acquires 455 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

