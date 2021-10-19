Cpwm LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after buying an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after buying an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after buying an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.