Cpwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.