Craig Hallum Upgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $4.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,934,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

