Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 254,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

