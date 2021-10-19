Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.85.

AAPL stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

