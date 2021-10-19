Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.27% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

