CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,466. The company has a market capitalization of $716.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

