Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

