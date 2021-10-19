Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005848 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.03 or 0.00590398 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.