Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.