CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). CuriosityStream posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $408,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 20,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,976. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.