Cyclone Protocol Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $378.82 or 0.00598636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $205,830.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,891 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

